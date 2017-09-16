Iran to lead reconstruction of Syria in post-war period

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The recent memorandum of understanding, signed between Iranian officials and the Syrian Ministry of Electricity, is of great importance for the Syrian economy during the post-war period, a political researcher and an expert on Iran believes.

Ali Pishro Political Science Researcher and Iran Expert at the University of Birmingham believes that Damascus is highly interested in allies, which are able to provide economic and political stability and rebuild the country as soon as the war ends.

Although Bashar al-Assad currently has a number of allies in face of Russia, China and Iran, the latter is considered to be the most strategically important ally with a wide range of services to offer.

“Iranian companies have a high ability to produce electricity and build power plants. They have already contributed to the reconstruction of Iraq after the US invasion. Signing the mutually-beneficial contracts reflects the deepening of economic role of Tehran in Syria,” Pishro told Trend.

He added that the reconstruction of the devastated Syrian infrastructure has provided a great opportunity for Iranian companies to contribute to reducing the suffering of the war-torn people and to improve their economic situation.

The cooperation, which Iran illustrated during the seven years of the Syrian conflict with following military and economic support, leaves no doubt that Iran intends to remain in close ties with Syria and convert the military assistance to the economic support, along with Russia and China, Pishro said.

Syria has been suffering from the armed conflict since 2011. The conflict erupted between President Bashar al-Assad’s government along with its allies and forces opposing the government.

Over 600,000 people became victims of this conflict, according to UN. These figures confirm that Syrian civil war is one of the most tragic events of the 21st century.