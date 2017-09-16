Azerbaijani oil prices for Sept. 11-15

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $57.45 per barrel on Sept. 11-15 or $1.51 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $58.55 per barrel, while the lowest price was $55.86 per barrel during the reported period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $52.64 per barrel on Sept. 11-15 or $1.12 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $53.68 per barrel and the lowest price was $51.08 per barrel on Sept. 11-15.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $55.64 per barrel on Sept. 11-15 or $1.72 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $56.74 per barrel and the lowest price was $53.97 during the reporting period.