Length of high-speed railway lines in Turkey to be increased

2017-09-16 15:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The length of high-speed railway lines in Turkey will be increased to 5,000 kilometers, a source in the country’s Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications told Trend Sept. 12.

Currently, the length of high-speed railway lines in Turkey is 1,213 kilometers and the construction of 4,000 kilometers of railway lines continues, according to the ministry.

Also, the research work for the construction of additional 5,000 kilometers of railway lines is underway, the source noted.

The length of the high-speed railway line will be increased to 10,000 kilometers within Turkey until 2023, said the ministry.

According to the source, the reconstruction of obsolete railway lines is also planned in Turkey.

Earlier, a source in the Turkish Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communications said that Turkey’s transport system will be improved as part of the government’s "Vision 2023" plan.

"In cities, where the population exceeds 100,000 people, the transport management system will be fully transformed into electronic format," said the ministry.

Meanwhile, the sale of small vehicles, as well as cars with hybrid engines, will be encouraged in order to reduce greenhouse gases.

"Taxes will be reduced in order to increase the number of vehicles with hybrid and electric engines. Moreover, at least 150 kilometers of bicycle roads will be built in each major city," said the ministry.

According to the ministry, it is also planned to reconstruct and build railway and bus stations.

The first railway was built in Turkey’s western province of Izmir in 1860 and its length was 357 kilometers.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu