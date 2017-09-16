Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan sign agreement on military-technical co-op

2017-09-16 15:02 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan signed an agreement on cooperation in the military-technical sphere on Sept. 16.

The agreement was signed amid President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to Uzbekistan, Ria Novosti reported.

The document was signed by the Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan Abdusalom Azizov and the Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industries of Kazakhstan, Beibut Atamkulov.

"The implementation of the agreement will help strengthen bilateral cooperation based on the principles of equality and reciprocity in the military-technical sphere," the document says.

This year, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have stepped up cooperation in the military-technical sphere. In August, the defense ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan concluded a military cooperation plan for the first time in the history of bilateral relations.

The signed document includes activities within the framework of joint operational, combat training of troops, as well as, field of military education.

Currently, an exhibition of Kazakhstan's products is being held in Tashkent, where the companies of the military-industrial complex of Kazakhstan, producing armored military vehicles, universal polygon equipment, presented their expositions.