Azerbaijan to expand export subsidizing

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy prepared proposals to expand the list of products covered by the export promotion mechanism, said Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev.

He made the remarks Sept. 16 at a press conference in Baku.

“Together with the Exporters’ Club [of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation] and representatives of business associations, we prepared new proposals that have already been submitted to the government,” Babayev said.

The export promotion mechanism has proved very successful and gave a new impetus to the expansion of exports, according to him.

As part of mechanisms of non-oil exports’ promotion, the government returns part of costs to exporters, reimbursing three to six percent of the customs value of goods.