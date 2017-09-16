Azerbaijan to improve mechanism of business inspection moratorium

2017-09-16 16:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry has prepared proposals on improvement of the mechanism for suspension of business activity inspection, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev told a press conference in Baku Sept. 16.

“I want to note that the moratorium [on business activity inspection] has had a very positive result, as we were repeatedly told by entrepreneurs. However, we identified a number of negative cases, and decided to improve this mechanism,” he noted.

Babayev said that despite the suspension of business activity inspection, entrepreneurs must maintain the quality of their products and services rendered.

“We must maintain a balance between keeping the quality of manufactured products and supporting entrepreneurship development. New proposals will consider these points,” he added.

The business activity inspections have been suspended in Azerbaijan since November 1, 2015. The moratorium is valid for two years. The moratorium does not apply to the inspections of the Prosecutor General's Office and the inspections related to the state security, healthcare, and protection of the country's economic interests.