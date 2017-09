Tender: Iran’s South Pars Gas Co to buy online analyzer for COD

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran’s South Pars Gas Company (SPGC) intends to hold a public tender to purchase an online analyzer for measuring COD and turbidity.

Tender No.: R2-‎96/002 ‎

Intent No.: R2-3427896024-SI

Tender guarantee: 750 million rials (about $22,420)

Deadline for sending resume: Oct. 4, 2017

Deadline for submitting offers: Dec. 7, 2017

For more information, please visit: www.spgc.ir or call +98 ‎77 313 13991‎‎