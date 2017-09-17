Over 50 militants defect to Syrian government side — Russia’s Defense Ministry

More than 50 militants, with six field commanders among them, have defected to the Syrian government side in the past 24 hours and stopped fighting, the Russian center for reconciliation of rival sides in Syria said on Saturday, TASS reported.

"Militants are continuing to lay down arms and to defect to the government forces. Over the past 24 hours, 54 fighters, including six field commanders of illegal armed groups, have laid down arms and defected to the government forces," a spokesperson said.

In line with its commitments, Russia continues to support the ceasefire in Syria, he said. The presence of Russian military police and observation outposts has stabilized the region and helped to lower the number of ceasefire violations.

The Russian reconciliation center daily provides humanitarian aid and medical assistance to Syrians, largely foodstuffs, necessities, medicines and hot meals.

The center and the Syrian National Reconciliation Committees join efforts to get the situation back to normal and to create favorable conditions in the areas liberated from terrorists, restoring infrastructure and helping refugees return to their homes.

In the liberated populated localities, roads are rebuilt, vital facilities, damaged in fighting, are reconstructed, and water and energy supplies are restored. Thus, all conditions for peaceful life have been created.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on February 23, 2016. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize deliveries of humanitarian aid.