At least 11 injured after car rams into crowd in western US

2017-09-17 02:37 | www.trend.az | 2

At least 11 people received injuries after a car plowed into a crowd at a Cars and Coffee car show in the city of Boise in the US western state of Idaho, local police said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

According to preliminary information, the gray Porsche was leaving a parking lot of the event, when the driver reportedly lost control and sped into a crowd of visitors.

"A vehicle in a car show on Overland Rd crashed into the crowd injuring 11 people. 6 transported by ambulance, 5 in private vehicles," the police said in a tweet.