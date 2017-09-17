Nuclear deal beneficial to regional, global security: Iran's president

The Iran-G5+1 nuclear deal is beneficial to the global and regional security, stability, and development and only a few countries are against it, said President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Speaking to reporters prior to his departure to New York, the President said, 'The visit is a good opportunity to communicate the message of the people of Iran to the world and to remove any ambiguity that exists in the minds of the American or Western people.'

President Rouhani left Tehran for New York Sunday morning to address the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Referring to the US government's anti-Iran moves, President Rouhani said satirically , 'Out of the 365 days of a year, the Americans are propagandizing against us 363 days, and we have only two or three days to talk to the people of the US or the world in meetings such as the UNGA or in the press conferences and exclusive interviews.'

'Unfortunately the global propaganda against Islamic countries, particularly about Iran, are far from realities,' said the President.

He added that he is to have separate bilateral meetings with heads of a number of the participating countries in the UN event, including his counterparts from Belgium, Sweden, Austria, France, Britain, Japan, Pakistan, South Africa, and Bolivia.

Commenting on the ongoing tragic situation in Mynamar, President Rouhani said that the situation there is 'catastrophic'.

Regarding the agenda of his visit, he said that in addition to his address to the UNGA, he is to hold meeting with the US media, politicians and think tank leaders as well as US Islamic scholars and leaders, and the Iranian expatriates in the US.