Winners of Ganja Marathon-2017, held at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, announced

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

The winners of the Ganja Marathon-2017, held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, were announced Sept. 17.

Among men, Turkish citizen Uzeyir Soilemez ranked first, followed by Iranian citizen Muhammad Jafar Muradi ranking second and Georgian citizen Timuraz Baikeev ranking third.

Among women, Ukrainian citizen Valentina Poltavyska ranked first.