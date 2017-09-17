Pakistani president pays official visit to Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain paid a three-day official visit to Turkmenistan, the Pakistan Observer newspaper wrote.

President Hussain is accompanied by the country’s Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources Jam Kamal Khan.

Pakistan’s high-ranking delegation is expected to take part in the opening ceremony of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat Sept. 17.

At present, Turkmenistan and Pakistan are expanding the fuel and energy cooperation. In particular, the construction of the Turkmen section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI) was launched in December 2015.

The pipeline will run from Galkynysh – the largest gas field in Turkmenistan – through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar, and finally reach the Fazilka settlement located near the India-Pakistan border.

Annual capacity of the gas pipeline will reach 33 billion cubic meters. Total length of the TAPI pipeline will be 1,814 kilometers. The project's preliminary cost is estimated at $10 billion.

Pakistan also expects to buy Turkmen electricity in the future.