Big team working over opening ceremony of Asian Indoor, Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat

2017-09-17 12:52 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 17

By Elchin Huseynov - Trend

A team consisting of 742 representatives from 39 countries is working over the opening ceremony of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Francisco Negrin, creative director for world-renowned production company Balich Worldwide Shows, said.

Negrin made the remarks at the press conference on the eve of the opening ceremony in Ashgabat Sept. 17.

“The organizing company called the opening ceremony "Spirit of Turkmenistan" and will try to create a new level of perception of the country for the international audience,” Negrin said.

The ceremony will involve more than 7,000 artists, including more than 2,000 professional dancers, musicians and performers.

Moreover, 5,475 volunteers and 54 children will work at the opening ceremony in the new 45,000-seat Olympic stadium. The world famous Akhal-Teke horses, camels will be used in some performances.

Chairman of Balich Worldwide Shows Marco Balich said that the opening ceremony can be the biggest performance that this company has ever organized.

"The spectators will see about 2.5 hours of show, around 7,500 performers, 200 musicians and 100 animals, 75,000 costumes prepared for performances and so many other elements," Balich said.