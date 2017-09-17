Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Republic of Chile

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Chile Michelle Bachelet Jeria.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Chile – Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I hope that we will make joint efforts towards ensuring continuous development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Chile,” he added. “On this remarkable day, let me extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Chile peace and prosperity.”