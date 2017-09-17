Turkmen, Kazakh presidents mull co-op issues

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

The bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are dynamically developing, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

President Berdimuhamedov made the remarks at the meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev in Ashgabat Sept. 17, the Turkmen government said.

The Kazakh president arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in large-scale celebrations in honor of the opening of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

“The dynamically developing relations are a good basis for close cooperation within authoritative international organizations, primarily the UN, as well as for mutual understanding over major global and regional issues, in which Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have common or similar positions,” President Berdimuhamedov said.

During the meeting, the presidents discussed the prospects for interstate cooperation and concretized its priority areas.

The sides called for intensifying the mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation, expanding business, humanitarian, scientific and educational contacts.

As for the existing potential of the partnership in such strategic areas as energy and transport, the sides stressed the importance of the construction of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway as part of the North-South transport corridor project.

The Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway becomes the most important link in the modern transport infrastructure, which will bring the economic and trade partnership between Central Asia and neighboring regions to a new level.

Ashgabat and Astana are actively cooperating in the energy sector. After a common gas pipeline was commissioned in 2009, Turkmen gas is supplied to China through Kazakhstan.