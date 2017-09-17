Afghan president emphasizes TAPI project significance

2017-09-17 15:05 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Turkmenistan attaches special importance to the development of a fruitful dialogue with neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

President Berdimuhamedov made the remarks at the meeting with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Ashgabat Sept. 17, the Turkmen government said.

The Afghan president arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in the opening ceremony of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

During the meeting, the presidents exchanged views on relevant issues of the Turkmen-Afghan cooperation.

The Afghan president said that the large-scale projects such as the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) and the Asian International Railway Transport Corridor initiated by Ashgabat will be an invaluable contribution to the peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and the sustainable social and economic development of the entire Central Asian region.

"Afghanistan, as well as the whole world, appreciate and fully support the peaceful policy pursued by President Berdimuhamedov, as well as his international initiatives, aimed at strengthening the stability and general well-being in the region," the Afghan president added.

President Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan's commitment to the traditionally friendly, constructive dialogue with Afghanistan and the readiness to continue to render all possible assistance in the economic and cultural revival of the neighboring country.

“The Turkmen people are in solidarity with the Afghan people in their quest for a peaceful and stable life,” President Berdimuhamedov said.

The construction of the Turkmen section of TAPI pipeline was launched in December 2015. Currently, exploration work is underway to construct the Afghan section of the pipeline. Ashgabat expects that the gas pipeline, with a capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas, will be launched in 2019. The project is promoted by the Asian Development Bank.