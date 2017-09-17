New Turkmen ambassador to UAE appointed

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 17

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Serdarmammet Garadjayev has been appointed Turkmenistan's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi city), the Turkmen presidential decree said.

Earlier, Garadjayev served as Consul General of Turkmenistan in Iran (Mashhad city).

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE were established in October 1995.

The UAE companies are prominently represented in the local energy market. Dragon Oil has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea since 1999 as part of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA). This company is one of the biggest foreign investors in Turkmenistan.

Petrofac company took part in the implementation of a big service project for the development of the Galkynysh gas field in the Mary province of Turkmenistan, the second biggest field in the world.