Khamenei: Iran to react any US “wrong” move on JCPOA

2017-09-17 15:55 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ‎said that Iran will react to any "wrong move" of the US on nuclear deal between Tehran and the six world powers, which came into force last year.

Khamanei made the remarks Sept. 17 while addressing the graduation ceremony at Police Academy in Tehran, the official website of the Iranian leader reported.

Khamenei’s remarks come after the recent statement of US President Donald Trump, who accused the Islamic Republic of violating the nuclear deal's "spirit".

Story still developing