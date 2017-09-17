JCPOA gives Iran upper hand against US

Tehran, Iran, September 17

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

In the case of the nuclear deal, Iran is given the upper hand against the United States, for it can use a possible US violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to put the world face to face with Washington, a senior Iranian political professor believes.

“The suspension of sanctions against Iran comes as a weak point with the US. Because the agreement was not sealed between Iran and the US alone, but with five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the political representative of the European Union, and Germany,” Davud Hermidas Bavand told Trend September 17.

“The deal was sealed as a support and guarantee for the benefit of the international community. It was approved by the Security Council, and the International Atomic Energy Agency also regularly admits Iran’s commitment to it.”

The University of Tehran international relations professor then said that according to the UN Security Council regulations, all members should be committed to the council’s resolutions, therefore the US cannot walk out of the JCPOA.

“Also, according to the Vienna Convention on Succession of States in respect of Treaties, all governments should stay bound by the commitments of the government they replace,” Bavand noted.

“Therefore, Iran would be able to use this and bring the [possible] non-commitment of the US to the nuclear deal before the UN Security Council. Iran can even bring the case before the International Court of Justice.”

Regarding recent US sanctions against Iran, Bavand said, “The case is different with other, that is, non-nuclear sanctions. The sanctions imposed under (allegations of) support for international terrorism, missile program, human rights, Iran’s foreign policy, or the role of the Revolution Guards is founded on different ground.”

This week, while President Donald Trump extended a sanctions relief on Iran in a move preserve the 2015 nuclear deal, the House of Representatives voted to pose new sanctions on Iranian entities.

The moves come in advance of President Donald Trump's first appearance at the United Nations General Assembly next week.

Trump plans to sign off on a new Iran policy in advance of the gathering of world leaders, but officials said he is delaying a final decision on pulling out of the 2015 deal to curtail Iran's nuclear program.