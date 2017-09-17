UK lowers threat level as two suspects in tube bombing arrested

2017-09-17 19:49 | www.trend.az | 0

UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that the terror threat level in the United Kingdom has been lowered from "critical" to "severe", Sputnik reported.

"The Joint Terrorist Analysis Center, which reviews the threat level that the UK is under has decided to lower that level from 'critical' to 'severe', Rudd said in an interview with the BBC broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, the Metropolitan police said it had arrested a second suspect believed to be linked to the blast that went off in a carriage at Parsons Green on Friday. The 21-year old man was detained in west London late on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, police arrested the first suspect in the port area of Dover in the Kent County in the southeast of England. The 18-year-old man was placed in custody and was expected to be transferred to a south London police station.

The both men are deemed to be linked to the Parsons Green explosion that left 29 people wounded. Shortly after the blast, the threat level in the UK was raised to "critical."

London police said they regarded the blast as a terrorist attack. Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for the blast.

The London bombing is the third attack in the British capital thus far in 2017. In June, a trio of Daesh-associated Islamic extremists conducted a van-ramming attack on London bridge, killing eight before being shot dead by police.