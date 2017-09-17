Turkey expanding fiber-optic internet network

2017-09-17 21:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is expanding its fiber-optic internet network, the country’s Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications told Trend.

Over the past year, the length of fiber-optic internet network in the country increased by 9.6 percent and amounted to 304,503 kilometers, according to the ministry.

In 1H17, the number of internet users in Turkey increased by 20.1 percent compared to the same period of 2016, the ministry said.

"In Turkey, 28.3 percent of internet users opt for fiber-optic network."

The ministry also noted that operators such as Turk Telekom, Turkcell and Vodafone made investments worth 2.6 billion liras in the first half of 2017 to provide uninterrupted mobile internet connection.

"About 76.6 million people use mobile internet in Turkey."

Turkey started using the 4.5G technology in April 2016.

Currently, only 1,800 Turkish settlements do not have mobile connection and fiber-optic communications as they are located in remote areas.