TAP to launch 131 more projects in coming months – managing director (exclusive)

2017-09-18

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The consortium for construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is due to roll out 131 additional projects with a total value of approximately 23 million euros in the upcoming months, TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati said in an interview with Trend.

He pointed out that the benefits TAP will bring in Greece, Albania and Italy are many.

"The project will directly contribute to the three countries’ gross domestic products (GDP) through taxes. Also, TAP will promote economic development and direct as well as indirect job creation along the pipeline route, both during construction and operation. Currently nearly 6,000 people work for the project in Greece, Albania and Italy, as part of TAP’s network of key contractors," said Schieppati.

TAP managing director pointed out that many local businesses are involved in the project and local people will be employed throughout the construction process.

"So there are many "spill-over" effects for adjacent businesses, including accommodation, transport, catering, etc. via eligible suppliers," he added.

In addition, Schieppati noted that the project is contributing to improving local infrastructure via the rehabilitation of access roads and bridges in Albania.

"Furthermore, TAP is supporting local communities with strategic projects as part of our social and environmental investment (SEI) programme. In total, we will invest over 55 million euros in the communities along our route," he added.

The managing director said that in Greece, TAP announced an investment of 9 million euros to enhance and upgrade the fleet of utility vehicles in Northern Greece with 92 new vehicles (ambulances, garbage trucks, forestry vehicles, snowploughs and civil protection vehicles).

"In Albania, we rehabilitated a double lane bridge in the city of Corovoda, which will improve transport infrastructure as well as access to the main hospital in the city," he said. "In Italy, as part of the second edition of TAP Start, we are offering small grants totalling €400,000 for projects in the areas of tourism, sports, environment and social issues. 131 additional projects with a total value of approximately 23 million euros are due to be rolled out in the upcoming months."

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

