Turkey preparing for new military operation in Syria

2017-09-18

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is preparing for a new military operation in Syria together with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) against the Kurdish YPG (People’s Protection Units) terrorist group, the Turkish media reported Sept. 18.

The first stage of the military operation is expected to involve more than 5,000 fighters of the FSA.

No specific date for the start of the new military operation in Syria has been publicized. Currently, there are about 25,000 Turkish servicemen on the border with Syria.

Turkey has been moving military equipment to its border with Syria since June 21.

Military equipment has been deployed in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by YPG and PYD.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu