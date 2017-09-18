AZ EN RU TR
Azerbaijani currency rates for September 18 (UPDATE)

2017-09-18 10:26 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 10:01)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

The official exchange rate of US dollar and euro to Azerbaijani manat for Sept. 18 was set at 1.7007 manats and 2.0309 manats, respectively.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies and precious metals, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies and precious metals

Sept. 18, 2017

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7007

1 euro

1 EUR

2.0309

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.3647

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.1002

100 Belarusian rubles

100 BYR

0.8771

1 Brazilian real

1 BRL

0.547

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.463

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1293

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.151

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0778

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.2722

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2597

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2729

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.6851

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2176

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.,0266

1 British pounds

1 GBP

2.3113

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0128

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.0046

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.2136

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.7695

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4829

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.3958

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.6445

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.005

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0247

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1128

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.4063

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0966

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0961

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0964

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.2168

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.021

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4748

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0295

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2654

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4535

1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Rights)

1 SDR

2.4215

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.4947

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0566

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1933

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4865

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

1 UAH

0.0649

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.5299

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.244

Gold (1 ounce)

1 XAU

2249.771

Silver (1 ounce)

1 XAG

29.8473

Platinum (1 ounce)

1 XPT

1659.8832

Palladium(1 ounce)

1 XPD

1571.4468

