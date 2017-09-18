Turkmenistan reducing use of ozone depleting substances

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmenistan is gradually reducing the use of ozone depleting substances (ODS), the State Committee for Environmental Protection and Land Resources of the country said in a message.

“ODS are still used in Turkmenistan as refrigerants in industrial and commercial refrigeration equipment, air conditioning systems and for other purposes, and the volume of the ODS is regulated by international agreements,” the message said.

Since 2012, Turkmenistan has been implementing the state program to gradually phase out the hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs).

The program will last until 2020. Further, it is planned to use only recycled and reclaimed ODS, and to completely phase out the HCFCs by 2040.