Iranian security forces dispose explosive device in Esfahan province

2017-09-18 11:17 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 18

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian security forces have discovered and disposed an explosive device in the central province of Esfahan on Sunday evening.

Bomb disposal experts have been called upon after a suspicious package was found at a car following a tip-off call, Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the report, the explosive device was placed under a vehicle in Najaf County.