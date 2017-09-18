Time of building permit for IAP’s Croatian sections announced

2017-09-18 12:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.12

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Building permits for the Croatian section of the Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) are expected to be obtained during 2019, a source in Croatian Plinacro Ltd. natural gas transmission system operator told Trend.

Earlier, Trend learned from the company that a building permit has been obtained for the first phase of Split-Ploce section of IAP in Croatia.

As for the second and third phases, the source noted that the process of construction of the Split-Ploce section of IAP is in permitting phase.

Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation signed in August 2016 by the countries involved in the project confirmed the joint initiative for the development of the relevant project and established the operative body for the Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline (Project Management Unit), which adopted an action plan for the project development in 2017.

This operative body consists of the representatives of the relevant Ministries of Croatia, Montenegro, Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as the representatives of companies which are the operators of the transmission systems in the mentioned countries (Plinacro, Montenegro Bonus, Albpetrol and BH-Gas) and the representative of the Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

IAP is a proposed natural gas pipeline in Southeastern Europe (SEE) that will stretch from Albania through Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, to Split in Croatia. It will be connected with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

IAP will provide deliveries of Azerbaijani gas to several countries of South-Eastern Europe. The capacity of the pipeline will amount to five billion cubic meters of gas per year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn