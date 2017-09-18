IBA-Moscow’s supervisory board member re-elected

2017-09-18 12:49 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Farid Hashimov, member of the Supervisory Board of IBA-Moscow (Russia’s subsidiary of the International Bank of Azerbaijan), was re-elected, says a message on the website of the Center for Disclosure of Corporate Information, owned by Russian Interfax news agency.

According to the message, Hashimov was re-elected for another year. Hashimov was elected member of the Supervisory Board of the bank on September 15, 2016 for one year.

Zaur Garaisayev is the chairman of the Supervisory Board of the bank. Agshin Amirov is also a member of the Supervisory Board.

IBA-Moscow Bank was founded in 2002.