SOCAR reveals gas processing volumes since early 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Gas Processing Plant of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has processed 1.68 billion cubic meters of gas since early 2017, the plant’s Director Agshin Pashayev said in an article published in the Respublika newspaper Sept. 18.

The volume of gas transferred after refining amounted to 1.65 billion cubic meters, according to the article.

“The actual average annual production capacity of the plant was used by 63 percent,” the article said. “In accordance with the technological regulations, losses during the processing of each 1,000 cubic meters of gas amounted to 5.8 cubic meters, and the volume of fuel gas expended during the technological process amounted to 11.3 cubic meters per 1,000 cubic meters of gas.”

Pashayev noted that 19,000 tons of unstable natural gasoline were obtained as a result of natural gas processing.

“Some 18,800 tons of the obtained unstable natural gasoline were sent for fractionation, and, as a result, 7,300 tons of technical butane and 11,400 tons of naphtha were produced,” the article said.

Some 7,500 tons of technical butane, as well as 11,600 tons of naphtha, were loaded since the beginning of 2017 within sales agency agreements between the Gas Processing Plant and the Azneft Production Union, the plant’s director said, adding that 4,600 tons of technical butane were transferred to Azerikimya Production Union.