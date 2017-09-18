OIC Contact Group to mull Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan in UN

2017-09-18 13:09 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

The Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will discuss the issue on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in connection with Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan on the sidelines of another session of the UN General Assembly in New York, said the message posted on the OIC website.

According to the message, the discussions will be held at the UN on September 19.

During its summit in Istanbul in April 2016, OIC made a decision to establish a contact group for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which included the foreign ministers of the OIC member-states. The decision was made at Turkey’s initiative.

The first meeting of the OIC Contact Group in connection with Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan will be held at the level of foreign ministers as part of the general debates at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.