Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-09-18 13:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 0.0002 manats (0.0118 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70082 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Sept. 4

-

Sept. 11

1.7009

Sept. 5

1.7010

Sept. 12

1.7009

Sept. 6

1.7009

Sept. 13

1.7008

Sept. 7

1.7009

Sept. 14

1.7008

Sept. 8

1.7009

Sept. 15

1.7007

Average weekly

1.700925

Average weekly

1.70082

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0162 manats or 0.7933 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.03208 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Sept. 4

-

Sept. 11

2.0422

Sept. 5

2.0251

Sept. 12

2.0335

Sept. 6

2.0265

Sept. 13

2.0382

Sept. 7

2.0283

Sept. 14

2.0205

Sept. 8

2.0526

Sept. 15

2.0260

Average weekly

2.033125

Average weekly

2.03208

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0038 manats or 0.762 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.49594 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Sept. 4

-

Sept. 11

0.4987

Sept. 5

0.4962

Sept. 12

0.4984

Sept. 6

0.4949

Sept. 13

0.4961

Sept. 7

0.4962

Sept. 14

0.4916

Sept. 8

0.5005

Sept. 15

0.4949

Average weekly

0.49695

Average weekly

0.49594

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 37.1744 manats or by 1.6235 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,265.16956 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Sept. 4

-

Sept. 11

2,289.8366

Sept. 5

2,273.2759

Sept. 12

2,269.3408

Sept. 6

2,271.6370

Sept. 13

2,256.1112

Sept. 7

2,275.5491

Sept. 14

2,257.8970

Sept. 8

2,285.1592

Sept. 15

2,252.6622

Average weekly

2,276.4053

Average weekly

2,265.16956

