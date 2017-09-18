Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-09-18

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 0.0002 manats (0.0118 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70082 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 4 - Sept. 11 1.7009 Sept. 5 1.7010 Sept. 12 1.7009 Sept. 6 1.7009 Sept. 13 1.7008 Sept. 7 1.7009 Sept. 14 1.7008 Sept. 8 1.7009 Sept. 15 1.7007 Average weekly 1.700925 Average weekly 1.70082

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0162 manats or 0.7933 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.03208 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 4 - Sept. 11 2.0422 Sept. 5 2.0251 Sept. 12 2.0335 Sept. 6 2.0265 Sept. 13 2.0382 Sept. 7 2.0283 Sept. 14 2.0205 Sept. 8 2.0526 Sept. 15 2.0260 Average weekly 2.033125 Average weekly 2.03208

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0038 manats or 0.762 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.49594 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Sept. 4 - Sept. 11 0.4987 Sept. 5 0.4962 Sept. 12 0.4984 Sept. 6 0.4949 Sept. 13 0.4961 Sept. 7 0.4962 Sept. 14 0.4916 Sept. 8 0.5005 Sept. 15 0.4949 Average weekly 0.49695 Average weekly 0.49594

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 37.1744 manats or by 1.6235 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,265.16956 manats.