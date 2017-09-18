Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-09-18 13:14 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 0.0002 manats (0.0118 percent) last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70082 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Sept. 4
|
-
|
Sept. 11
|
1.7009
|
Sept. 5
|
1.7010
|
Sept. 12
|
1.7009
|
Sept. 6
|
1.7009
|
Sept. 13
|
1.7008
|
Sept. 7
|
1.7009
|
Sept. 14
|
1.7008
|
Sept. 8
|
1.7009
|
Sept. 15
|
1.7007
|
Average weekly
|
1.700925
|
Average weekly
|
1.70082
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0162 manats or 0.7933 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.03208 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Sept. 4
|
-
|
Sept. 11
|
2.0422
|
Sept. 5
|
2.0251
|
Sept. 12
|
2.0335
|
Sept. 6
|
2.0265
|
Sept. 13
|
2.0382
|
Sept. 7
|
2.0283
|
Sept. 14
|
2.0205
|
Sept. 8
|
2.0526
|
Sept. 15
|
2.0260
|
Average weekly
|
2.033125
|
Average weekly
|
2.03208
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0038 manats or 0.762 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.49594 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Sept. 4
|
-
|
Sept. 11
|
0.4987
|
Sept. 5
|
0.4962
|
Sept. 12
|
0.4984
|
Sept. 6
|
0.4949
|
Sept. 13
|
0.4961
|
Sept. 7
|
0.4962
|
Sept. 14
|
0.4916
|
Sept. 8
|
0.5005
|
Sept. 15
|
0.4949
|
Average weekly
|
0.49695
|
Average weekly
|
0.49594
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 37.1744 manats or by 1.6235 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,265.16956 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Sept. 4
|
-
|
Sept. 11
|
2,289.8366
|
Sept. 5
|
2,273.2759
|
Sept. 12
|
2,269.3408
|
Sept. 6
|
2,271.6370
|
Sept. 13
|
2,256.1112
|
Sept. 7
|
2,275.5491
|
Sept. 14
|
2,257.8970
|
Sept. 8
|
2,285.1592
|
Sept. 15
|
2,252.6622
|
Average weekly
|
2,276.4053
|
Average weekly
|
2,265.16956