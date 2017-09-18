Large-scale military drills kick off in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces have launched large-scale exercises in line with a plan approved by President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-In-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Defense Ministry said Sept. 18.

The exercises involve various military branches of the Armed Forces.

Up to 15,000 military personnel, more than 150 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 120 rocket artillery systems, multiple rocket launcher systems and mortars, 20 combat aircraft, as well as new types of electronic warfare equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles are involved in the exercises.

The exercises will last until Sept. 22.