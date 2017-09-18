President: Kazakhstan has all conditions for effective co-op with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Today, Kazakhstan has all conditions for effective cooperation with Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

Nazarbayev made the remarks at a meeting with representatives of ethno-cultural associations of Kazakhstan’s Jambyl Region, said a message posted on the presidential website Sept. 18.

As part of his working visit to Jambyl, the president reviewed a new building of the House of Friendship.

President Nazarbayev arrived in Jambyl following the visits to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

“At present, there are all conditions for effective cooperation with neighbor countries,” the president said.

During his visits to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, President Nazarbayev met with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sept. 16 and his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on Sept. 17.

Nazarbayev was in Turkmenistan to take part in the opening ceremony of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.