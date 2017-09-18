Iranian entrepreneur vows to develop electric fuel for urban bus

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

An Iranian entrepreneur plans to develop electric fuel for urban busses and vans amid growing concerns over air pollution in the Middle Eastern nation.

"The autumn is coming and these petrol cars are enough to kill people in the country’s large cities such as Tehran, Tabriz, Mashhad, Esfahan and Shiraz," Akbar Mirza-Hosseini, car industry expert and the vice-chairman of the board of directors at Iran's Rakhsh Khodro Diesel Company, told Trend.

Calling on the entrepreneurs to cooperate in his project, he touched upon the significance of the new technologies, saying we should not ignore the fact that science and technology will become the most important issue of rivalry in near future.

Akbar Mirza-Hosseini further spoke about an electric monorail system made in his Tabriz-based company and described it as a proper transportation solution to deal with air pollution in the narrow streets of the Iran’s historical cities.

In a separate interview last week, Morteza Aghaei, the head of public relations office at Iran Khodro (IKCO), told Trend the country’s largest carmaker is also planning to launch the production of hybrid and electric cars in the near future.

Earlier this month, China signaled that it might soon join the UK and France in prohibiting combustion engine cars.

The Environmental Protection Organization earlier warned against Iran’s dreadful environmental situation as air pollution claims at least 35,000 lives per year in the country.