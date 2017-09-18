State budget drafts for 2018 submitted to Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance has submitted the state budget drafts for 2018 to the Cabinet of Ministers, the ministry said Sept. 18.

Draft state budget and draft consolidated budget for 2018, as well as consolidated budget indicators for the next three years, were submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijani state budget revenues for 2017 were approved in the amount of 16.766 billion manats, while expenses were approved in the amount of 17.941 billion manats. Budget projections were formed on the basis of oil prices amounting to $40 per barrel.

(1.7007 manats = 1$ on Sept. 18)