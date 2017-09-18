Azerbaijan buys new artillery units from Czech Republic (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan purchased new artillery units from the Czech Republic, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sept. 18.

“DANA” wheeled self-propelled artillery units were delivered to Azerbaijan for large-scale exercises, being held in the country on Sept. 18-22.

The drills involve various military branches of the Armed Forces.

Up to 15,000 military personnel, more than 150 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 120 rocket artillery systems, multiple rocket launcher systems and mortars, 20 combat aircraft, as well as new types of electronic warfare equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles are involved in the exercises.