Flights disrupted at New Zealand airport due to fuel pipe leak

An airport in Auckland, New Zealand’s biggest city, has been canceling dozens of flights on Monday after a pipeline leak led to a severe shortage of jet fuel, Sputnik reported.

Thousands of domestic and international passengers stuck in the country's largest airport after the sole source of jet fuel was apparently damaged by a farm digger on Thursday.

The damaged pipeline carries jet fuel, petrol and diesel directly from the oil refinery at Marsden Point in Northland to Auckland.

The leak reduced fuel supplies at the airport to 30% of normal capacity, with airlines now advised to carry enough fuel for return flights.

Refining NZ spokesman has estimated it could take between 10 and 15 days to restore the fuel supply.

The government of New Zealand said the country's defense force and government agencies will provide tankers and tank drivers to speed up the transportation of essential fuel to Auckland.

"The defense force will also be…cancelling a major exercise with Singapore to preserve fuel, deferring non-essential training," said energy minister Judith Collins.