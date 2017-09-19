US Senate approves a $150 billion boost for military budget

The US Senate has overwhelmingly approved the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that significantly boosts the country's military funding, Sputnik reported.

Senators approved the $700 billion defense measure, which contains over $600 billion in spending for US operations in the Middle East, in a 89-8 vote on Monday. This act gives an enormous boost to the biggest military budget in the world, as the previous one was capped at $549 billion.

The measure includes funding for additional F-35 and F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets and Navy ships and authorizes the increase of the missile defense program in Alaska.

In August, Senator John McCain said he would amend the NDAA to include a strategy for US forces in Afghanistan if President Donald Trump’s administration fails to come up with one by September. He introduced the amendment that outlines the US Afghanistan strategy.

The Pentagon is currently increasing military presence in Afghanistan in accordance with the new strategy released by Donald Trump. Also, the US army is conducting airstrikes in Iraq and Syria.

The National Defense Authorization Act is a US federal law that specifies the budget for the Department of Defense. Congress passes a new act for each fiscal year.