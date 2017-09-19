Turkmenistan’s total natural gas reserves revised

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 19

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The total natural gas reserves of Turkmenistan are estimated at 50.4 trillion cubic meters, according to the revised data, a source in the country’s fuel and energy complex told Trend.

After the UK’s Gaffney, Cline & Associates carried out an independent appraisal of reserves and resources of natural gas at the Galkynysh field, Turkmenistan ranked 4th in the world in terms of proven natural gas reserves.

According to the revised data, the reserves of Galkynysh and the nearby fields are estimated at 27.4 trillion cubic meters. Of them, 21.2 trillion cubic meters of gas account for Galkynysh, 5 trillion cubic meters account for Yashlar and 1.2 trillion cubic meters account for the nearby Garakel field.

Turkmenistan is among the main suppliers of natural gas in the Central Asian region, currently being the largest supplier of natural gas to China.

One of the strategic areas is developing the Galkynysh field and building a branch of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline from this field.

Turkmenistan started construction of its section of TAPI in December 2015.

Annual capacity of the gas pipeline will reach 33 billion cubic meters. Total length of TAPI will be 1,814 kilometers. The project's preliminary cost is estimated at $10 billion.