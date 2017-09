Azerbaijani, Iranian, Turkish FMs to meet in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

Baku will host a meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey, Iranian Ambassador in Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh told Trend.

The envoy did not specify the exact date of the meeting.

Holding such trilateral meetings is very important in terms of international and regional cooperation.