Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan strengthening interparliamentary ties

2017-09-19 09:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 19

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The Turkmen parliament hosted a meeting with Azerbaijani delegation headed by Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov, the Turkmen government said Sept. 19.

During the meeting, the sides noted that the centuries-old traditions of good neighborliness, common history and spiritual values of the two fraternal peoples and the rapidly developing cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan contribute to enhancing mutually beneficial interparliamentary relations.

They pointed out the importance of the meeting of Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the Azerbaijani parliament speaker, held in August during the Turkmen president’s official visit to Baku.

During the visit, Berdimuhamedov drew attention to the important role of both countries’ MPs in the development of full-scale interstate dialogue.

“In this regard, participants of the current meeting discussed priority areas and prospects of interparliamentary cooperation,” said the Turkmen government's message.

Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, neighboring on the Caspian Sea, are both interested in using alternative routes to deliver their energy resources to Europe.

Turkmenistan is one of the key players on the energy market of the Caspian region and Central Asia.

Hydrocarbon resources of Turkmenistan can be sent in the western direction if a pipeline is constructed across the Caspian Sea to the shores of Azerbaijan, from where the hydrocarbon resources can be sent to Turkey and further to Europe.

Continuous transportation of Turkmen oil through Azerbaijan in recent years is an illustrative example of the mutually beneficial cooperation.