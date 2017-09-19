MNE of Kazakhstan names industries with biggest investment growth

2017-09-19 10:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Investments in economy remain as a key factor in ensuring economic growth this year, the First Vice-Minister of the National Economy of Kazakhstan Ruslan Dalenov said today at the meeting of the government, Kazinform reported.

"The internal demand was supported by increase in investments in fixed assets, which amounted to 3.4% and exceeded 4,8 trillion tenge, by the results of 8 months. The growth of investments is greatly facilitated by the implementation of the state programs Nurli Zhol and Nurli Zher,” he said.

According to Dalenov, the biggest growth in investments is recorded in trade (9%), transport (5.9%) and industry (5.1%) sectors. These industries account for 73.7% of total investments.