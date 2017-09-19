Turkmenistan to host international cotton fair

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 19

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The 7th International Trade Fair of Cotton Products and International Conference “Cotton products of Turkmenistan and World Market” will be held in Ashgabat on Nov. 25-26, the event organizers said Sept. 19.

The event will be held with participation of the Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Cotton is a significant export product of Turkmenistan and is a demanded raw material for dozens of modern companies of the dynamically developing textile industry in the country.

It is planned to produce 1,050,000 tons of cotton in Turkmenistan in 2017. It is currently harvest time in the country.