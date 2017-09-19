Azerbaijan has shown biggest economic growth in region for 25 years – WB VP

Azerbaijan has shown the biggest economic growth in the region of European countries and Central Asia for 25 years, Cyril Muller, WB vice-president for Europe and Central Asia, said.

Muller made the remarks at a ceremony dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan-WB cooperation in Baku Sept. 19.

Muller stressed that the bank has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since the 1990s, the most difficult period for the country.

"During the entire period of cooperation, Azerbaijan has shown the biggest economic growth in the region which I oversee,” he said. “During this period, the poverty level decreased by less than 10 percent in the country."

