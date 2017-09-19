Pakistan to mull military-technical co-op with Azerbaijan

2017-09-19

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force Sohail Aman is arriving today in Baku for talks on military-technical cooperation with Azerbaijan, the Pakistani Embassy in Baku has told Trend.

The sides are expected to mull the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of military aviation and air defense.

Sohail Aman will hold meetings in the Azerbaijani ministries of defense and defense industry.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan will continue amplifying bilateral cooperation in the defense sphere and organization of military exercises, Pakistani envoy to Azerbaijan Saeed Khan Mohmand has earlier said at a press conference in Baku.