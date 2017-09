“Finance Ministry eyes to start preparing strategy for IBA privatization”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance plans to start preparing a strategy for privatization of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), Finance Minister Samir Sharifov has told reporters in Baku.

Consultants having international reputation will be attracted to this process, according to him.

