WB allocations to support IDPs in Azerbaijan reach $170M

2017-09-19 12:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The World Bank (WB) has allocated up to $170 million for projects related to IDPs and refugees in Azerbaijan since the beginning of cooperation with country, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Hasanov said Sept. 19.

Hasanov, who also chairs the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, was addressing an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the WB.

Azerbaijan has benefited from cooperation with the World Bank, he said, adding the WB was also able to use the management system and mechanisms, created by national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev, in improving the socio-economic situation of IDPs and refugees.

Hasanov added that subsequently, the World Bank managed to use these mechanisms in other countries.

Azerbaijan joined the WB Group in 1992.