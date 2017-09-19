CBA: Azerbaijani government sees no risks for manat rate

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

Trend:

The Azerbaijani government does not see any risks for the manat rate, Elman Rustamov, chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), told reporters in Baku Sept. 19.

"Today, Azerbaijan has a floating exchange rate of manat,” he said. “The positive trend is usually formed due to the surplus of the current account of the balance of payments. Today we expect that the current account surplus will amount to about $1.5-2 billion.”

“An important issue is the extent of manat appreciation to be in line with the economic strategy, in particular, export diversification, but so far we do not see such risks," Rustamov said.

Story still developing