5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games underway in Ashgabat (PHOTO)

2017-09-19 12:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 19

By Elchin Huseynov - Trend

The 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games are underway in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, said a message posted on the event's official website www.ashgabat2017.com.

Currently, Turkmenistan maintains a leading position in the medal standings.

In total, Turkmen athletes won 28 gold medals, Iranian athletes - 4 gold medals, while athletes from Uzbekistan, Thailand, Kazakhstan and the UAE - 3 gold medals each.