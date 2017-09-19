Lavrov’s plan: Yerevan ready to withdraw from occupied lands of Azerbaijan?

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

While addressing a panel session as part of the Armenia-Diaspora Forum in Yerevan, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian has not excluded the possibility of returning some territories around Nagorno-Karabakh region to Azerbaijan.

“The matter here rests in those territories that will not threaten the Nagorno-Karabakh region in terms of security," Nalbandian said, adding that he can not disclose any other details. "Otherwise, negotiations will fail."

This is an interesting statement as it seems that Yerevan has recognized the occupation of Azerbaijani territories for the first time.

Although Yerevan repeatedly hinted at the possibility of making such a compromise, this topic has been never openly discussed.

Apparently, the so-called Lavrov’s plan or the Kazan document, implying de-occupation of 5 of 7 districts around Nagorno-Karabakh region by Armenia, is slowly but surely coming into effect.

Following the escalation of violence on the line of contact in April 2016, Azerbaijan, Armenia and mediators realized that Baku's patience is not limitless and a lack of real actions to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will inevitably lead to war. Therefore, it is necessary to make a decision.

Perhaps, Yerevan has finally realized that it is necessary to move towards peace and this is the only chance to avoid a war which Armenia has obviously lost.

However, maybe this is a new original ploy to stall for time again, especially considering the UN General Assembly’s session, to be devoted to the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

Elmira Tariverdiyeva is the head of Trend Agency’s Russian news service